The sample size needs to grow before the makeover to the Wild's power play can be considered a success, but the early returns are trending in that direction.

"Love it to stay on the pace it's at right now," coach Dean Evason said.

Through 10 games, the Wild went 10-for-36 and their 27.8% efficiency tied for fourth in the NHL.

They scored at least once in seven games, and their five-game streak to open the season was the longest since a franchise-best run of six games in 2010-11.

Last season, the Wild didn't tally their 10th power play goal until Nov. 21, an uneven start for a unit that would finish a ho-hum 18th at 20.5%.

At the helm of the turnaround are Mats Zuccarello and Calen Addison.

Zuccarello led the way in scoring with eight points during those 10 games, and his four goals were also tops.

Quarterbacking the scheme is Addison, with the rookie factoring into five of the 10 goals; four of his helpers were primary assists, which tied for the third most in the league.

"The biggest thing is puck movement," Addison said. "When we move our feet, we move the puck quick, it tires the [penalty kill] out. We score a lot of our goals late in power plays, too. I think when we tire the unit out, any penalty killer would probably say the same thing. The longer you're out there, the more tired you get, the easier it is for us to get on pucks and get the retrievals back and tire them out even more."

But the puck isn't all that's moving for the Wild.

So are their personnel.

Take Joel Eriksson Ek's contributions: He's capitalized at the back post and from the slot.

Kirill Kaprizov has also roved around the offensive zone, converting from the right circle and in front of the net.

Evason said assistant coach Darby Hendrickson, who organizes much of the team's offensive routes, uses the phrase, "When it's your turn to go there, then go there," and that helps explain the Wild's flexibility.

"It makes us dangerous when those other four guys move around and are interchangeable within their own spots," Addison said. "So, I think it gives us different looks, and it makes the PK have to react to situations that they're probably not used to seeing."

Goligoski plays

Alex Goligoski was back in action on Thursday after being a healthy scratch for six straight.

This was the defenseman's first game since he skated in No. 1,000 on Oct. 20 vs. Vancouver.

Instead of calling up a player from the minors after Brandon Duhaime was hurt Tuesday in the 4-1 win vs. Montreal, the Wild decided to play 11 forwards and seven defensemen against Seattle.

Aside from Duhaime, the Wild are missing Marcus Foligno, Jordan Greenway and Ryan Hartman. All four forwards are out with upper-body injuries.

Break time

The Wild don't play next until Tuesday when they kick off a three-game road trip at Los Angeles before moving on to Anaheim and Seattle.

During the four-day lull, the team is planning to take two days off. Once the Wild resume action, they'll begin a stretch of seven games in 12 days with one back-to-back in that span.