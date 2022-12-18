Wild gameday

1 p.m. vs. Ottawa Senators • Xcel Energy Center • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild have tabbed G Filip Gustavsson to start in net. He's on a five-game win streak that's the best of his career and tied for the second-longest run in the NHL this season. Gustavsson was acquired in an offseason trade with Ottawa that sent G Cam Talbot to the Senators. RW Mats Zuccarello is on a nine-game point streak, which is one game shy of his career high. LW Kirill Kaprizov has an 11-game point streak at Xcel Energy Center.

Senators update: Ottawa was in action on Saturday afternoon, winning in Detroit 6-3. The Senators capitalized three times on the power play and scored shorthanded twice. Overall, they've won four in a row and are 6-6-2 on the road. RW Drake Batherson has five goals in his past six games. LW Alex DeBrincat has assisted on three goals in each of his past two outings.