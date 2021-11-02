After back-to-back losses to wrap up last week's road trip, the Wild returns home for one game against the Senators on Tuesday night – a chance to recalibrate in its first matchup vs. an Eastern Conference opponent since March 1, 2020.

"We don't care where we play or when we play or who we play," coach Dean Evason said. "We should be playing the same way. Having said that, our crowds have been absolutely phenomenal and understand it's going to be a big crowd here tonight.

"It'll be nice for our group to get back here and feel that energy that our crowd provides for us. We're playing against a really good hockey club that plays hard every single night, so that's what we have to do as well."

Even though he practiced Monday and skated Tuesday morning, defenseman Alex Goligoski (upper-body injury) won't play.

The Wild is keeping its four call-ups (forwards Adam Beckman, Connor Dewar and Kyle Rau and defenseman Calen Addison) in the lineup.

"They're all still in, so they're conducting themselves extremely well," Evason said.

Not only is the Wild coming off consecutive 4-1 losses, to Seattle and Colorado, but the team's special teams' play has also struggled. The power play has just one goal in its last 15 opportunities. As for the penalty kill, the Wild has surrendered at least one goal in all but one of its eight games.

"It comes down to special teams," defenseman Dmitry Kulikov said. "When we have a power play, if we don't score, it needs to generate some momentum for the team. We've had some good chances on the power play. But I think it should be more consistent."

Projected lineup:

Kevin Fiala-Joel Eriksson Ek-Marcus Foligno

Kirill Kaprizov-Frederick Gaudreau-Ryan Hartman

Brandon Duhaime-Nico Sturm-Nick Bjugstad

Adam Beckman-Connor Dewar-Kyle Rau

Dmitry Kulikov-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill-Calen Addison

Cam Talbot

Key numbers:

5: One-goal victories for the Wild.

2: Goals for winger Ryan Hartman in his last two games.

8: Consecutive wins for the Wild vs. Ottawa.

5-1: Run for the Wild against the Senators at Xcel Energy Center.

199: Even-strength points for captain Jared Spurgeon.

About the Senators:

Ottawa was in action on Monday, suffering a 5-1 loss in Chicago. Before that, the Senators upended the Stars 4-1 at home. They're 1-2 on the road and 3-5 overall. Center Josh Norris has a team-high five goals. The Senators are 6-for-26 on the power play.