Wild fans will need to watch Friday night's opener at Anaheim on a web streaming service because the game will not be shown on a cable of satellite TV channel.

The 9 p.m. game will be shown on ESPN Plus and Hulu.

ESPN Plus is a premium service of ESPN that costs $6.99 per month. It is not the same as ESPN3 or Watch ESPN, the app that is available to those who subscribe to ESPN via another service.

Hulu is a streaming service that offers both TV channels and collections of programming from other networks. The Hulu + Live TV plan costs $54.99 a month for the first three months and $64.99 afterward.

There is a seven-day free trial for Hulu.

There are currently four other regular-season games scheduled to be shown on ESPN Plus/Hulu. Both are owned by the Walt Disney Company.

Most Wild games are shown on Bally Sports North, which has presented as issue for many Twin Cities sports fans because that channel is not a part of most streaming services. It is available on cable systems and DirecTV Stream, which was previously known as AT&T TV.