NEWARK, N.J. – The Wild won't return home emptyhanded from their East Coast road swing, but they didn't pick up any wins.

They fell 4-3 to the Devils on Sunday at Prudential Center to finish their trip 0-2-1, their lone point coming from a seven-round shootout loss at Washington two nights earlier.

New Jersey's Jesper Bratt scored twice and added an assist, an Erik Haula goal off a Wild turnover counted as the game-winner, and goaltender Vitek Vanecek turned aside 31 shots.

At the other end, Marc-Andre Fleury, making back-to-back starts for the second time this season, had 26 saves.

Bratt's first tally came 6 minutes, 13 seconds into the first period after he wired a cross-slot feed by Fleury, but the advantage didn't stick; with 5:07 to go in the first, Pat Maroon notched his first goal with the Wild when he got on the end of a rolling puck, Maroon barely getting his stick free from New Jersey's back check in time to take a shot.

In the second, the Wild moved ahead at 2:31 when Ryan Hartman delivered his team-leading sixth goal after getting promoted to the first power play unit, Hartman backhanding in the carom from a Devils shot block.

But that was the power play's only conversion in six attempts despite consistent pressure.

Meanwhile, New Jersey's top-ranked unit went 2-for-3 during another tough outing for the Wild's penalty killers.

After another Bratt goal was disallowed due to a successful Wild challenge (offside), Tyler Toffoli's deflection on the power play made it 2-2 at 6:10. Just 44 seconds later, Haula's shot from deep in the zone after a puck bobble by Vinni Lettieri regained the lead for the Devils.

Another tally from Bratt with 3:21 left in the second, a wrister on the power play, widened that cushion before Jake Middleton made it a one-goal finish with 4:43 to go.

These teams will complete this home-and-home series on Thursday at Xcel Energy Center.