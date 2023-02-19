1 p.m. Sunday vs. Nashville • Xcel Energy Center • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild aren't anticipating any lineup changes from their 2-1 shootout victory over the Stars on Friday. That means G Filip Gustavsson should be back in net after he made 29 saves vs. Dallas and stopped three out of four shootout attempts. Since Nov. 19, Gustavsson is 12-4-1 and leads the NHL in goals-against average (1.77) and save percentage (.938) among goaltenders who've logged at least 10 games. RW Marcus Foligno, who hasn't played since blocking a shot with his left knee on Monday, remains out and is on injured reserve. Foligno hasn't resumed skating.

Predators update: Nashville is trailing the Wild in the Central Division by five points. The Predators were in action on Saturday, routing the Panthers 7-3. D Roman Josi had a goal and two assists vs. Florida and continues to lead the team in points (47). In 39 career games against the Wild, Josi is up to 31 points. The last game between the Predators and Wild ended a 2-1 win for Nashville at home on Nov. 15.