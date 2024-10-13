Look at how the roster is trending. During the offseason, the Wild signed defenseman Brock Faber, who is 22 years old, to an eight-year contract extension. At the end of training camp they opted to carry 21-year-old goalie Jesper Wallstedt on the roster when possible, joining veterans Marc-Andre Fleury and Filip Gustavsson. During opening night on Thursday, 23-year old forward Matt Boldy announced the beginning of his season with authority, tallying a goal and two assists.