Marco Rossi is headed back to the minors.

The Wild assigned the rookie center to Iowa in the American Hockey League on Monday after he was a healthy scratch for four consecutive games and five overall.

Rossi, 21, has one assist — his first NHL point — in 16 games with the Wild after making the team out of training camp. Last season, he played mostly with Iowa but skated in two games with the Wild including his NHL debut. That was his first full-length pro season since the Wild drafted him ninth overall in 2020.

Iowa's next game is Tuesday at San Jose. It is 6-6-2-2 (two overtime losses and two shootout losses) heading to California.

In 63 games last season with Iowa, Rossi had 18 goals and 35 assists, tying for the team scoring lead with Kyle Rau, one ahead of Mason Shaw. Shaw has made the jump to the Wild this season. Rau signed with AHL Abbotsford, the top farm team of Vancouver.