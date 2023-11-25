The losing streak that's hounded the Wild for more than two weeks across two continents won't go away.

Despite another light-at-the-end-of-the-tunnel effort, the Wild were downed 3-2 by the Avalanche on Friday at Xcel Energy Center to drop a sixth straight game in their return from Sweden.

This is the team's longest skid since an eight-game slide from Jan. 23 to Feb. 13, 2016.

Their last win was Nov. 7, a 4-2 road victory vs. the Islanders.

Colorado's Kurtis MacDermid delivered the tiebreaker only 4 minutes, 56 seconds into the third period when he was left all alone in front to deke the puck around Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson after a Wild turnover.

That goal (and bobble by the Wild) overshadowed a gutsy game by Joel Eriksson Ek, who scored the tying goal in the second period after getting bloodied by a high stick, and Kirill Kaprizov's best performance in recent memory.

As for Gustavsson, he had 23 stops after a 30-save showing during a 2-1 shootout loss to the Senators last week during the NHL Global Series.

That result and the ensuing defeat in overtime by the Maple Leafs extended a rut the Wild had to stew in during a five-day layoff after concluding that doubleheader in Stockholm, but the team was improving and appeared to pick up where they left off at the beginning of this Central Division battle.

The Wild's urgency was on display early, Matt Boldy coming close to scoring on his first two shifts and Kaprizov also having a noticeable debut.

But the pressure didn't pay off. Instead, the Wild were trailing after a Ross Colton shot off the rush from inside the left faceoff circle with 2:17 to go in the first period.

Colton opened the door for a Wild rally in the second when he caught Eriksson Ek with a high stick that had Eriksson Ek looking for his teeth on the ice.

But the four-minute power play was cut short by a Marcus Johansson hooking penalty before a Marcus Foligno trip turned it into an abbreviated Colorado advantage; shortly after, an interference call against Jake Middleton gave the Avalanche another power play, and this time the Avalanche converted when Valeri Nichushkin tipped in a Nathan MacKinnon shot at 8:39.

That turnaround could have sunk the Wild, but they managed to reset quickly.

On the very next shift and only 34 seconds after Nichushkin's goal, Kaprizov retaliated for his first goal in four games. The finish also extended his goal streak vs. Colorado to six games to tie Brian Rolston and Marian Gaborik for the longest against one opponent in franchise history.

Then at 14:21, Eriksson Ek redirected in a Mats Zuccarello feed in front of the net on the power play to set up a make-or-break third period. Eriksson Ek's nine goals lead the team and so do his five power play tallies.

The Wild finished 1-for-5 on the power play, while the Avalanche went 1-for-6. Goalie Alexandar Georgiev totaled 19 stops.

One of those misses by the Wild came late in the third as they vied for an equalizer that never arrived in the first game all season the Wild had everyone available to play.

Earlier in the day, the team activated Alex Goligoski off long-term injured reserve and assigned Vinni Lettieri and Dakota Mermis to the minors.