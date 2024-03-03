ST. LOUIS – Almost exactly 11 months after he was sidelined with yet another knee injury, Mason Shaw did what he vowed to do.

He was back playing for the Wild.

Shaw made his season debut on Saturday, suiting up for the Wild for the first time since he recovered from the fourth ACL tear of his hockey career.

But his feel-good return came in a letdown of a game for the Wild, who were stopped 3-1 by the Blues at Enterprise Center to suffer another blow to their playoff chances.

After getting swept on this two-game road trip to drop three in a row overall, the Wild are eight points back of a wild-card seed in the Western Conference and three teams sit between them and that last playoff spot – including St. Louis.

This win gave the Blues a three-point lead over the Wild, who will be back in action on Sunday against the Sharks at Xcel Energy Center.

NHL standings

A lack of competitiveness led to the Wild being blown out by the Predators 6-1 on Thursday in Nashville.

That wasn't an issue against St. Louis, but an untimely lapse was.

Jon Merrill's shot through traffic stumped Blues goalie Jordan Binnington 10 minutes, 6 seconds into the second period to erase the Wild's 1-0 deficit but just 2:08 later, Vinni Lettieri committed an offensive-zone tripping penalty.

On St. Louis' ensuing power play, Jake Neighbours stuffed a rebound by Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury at 12:53.

The Wild challenged the goal, but a video review didn't show Neighbours interfering with Fleury before his goal; that was the first challenge the Wild have lost this season after going 5-for-5, and they were charged with a delay-of-game penalty as a result. But their penalty kill denied that Blues power play to finish 6-for-7.

As for the Wild, they received two power plays and didn't capitalize on either opportunity; their power play hasn't scored during the Wild's three-game losing streak.

Binnington racked up 21 stops and withstood pressure from the Wild early in the third period that saw the goalie scrambling while the puck was loose in the crease.

That close call was initiated by the Wild's top line and although Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy teamed up for 25 shot attempts, they went pointless for a third consecutive game.

BOXSCORE: St. Louis 3, Wild 1

St. Louis added an empty-netter from Torey Krug with 49 seconds left in the third after its first goal at 6:34 of the first period was an unfortunate bounce against the Wild: Alexey Toropchenko's deflection smacked into the post and then hit Fleury before barely rolling over the goal line; Fleury totaled 24 saves.

But that wasn't all that went wrong for the Wild in the first period.

Marcus Johansson left and never returned, a departure that left the Wild shorthanded at forward the rest of the game.

Already, the team was missing Frederick Gaudreau, who was out with an upper-body injury. That paved the way for Shaw to draw into the lineup.

Shaw had been practicing with the team after signing a contract with the Wild for the rest of the season last month. Before then, the winger was with Iowa, the Wild's minor-league affiliate.

In his first NHL game since his skate caught a rut and he injured his right knee last April 1 at Vegas, Shaw logged 7:06 of ice time.