Scoring machines

Wild winger Kirill Kaprizov was one of eight NHL players to score at least 100 points last season. Here's the list:

Player, Goals, Assists, Points

Connor McDavid, Edmonton, 44-79-123

Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida, 30-85-115

Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary, 40-75-115

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton, 55-55-110

Kirill Kaprizov, Wild, 47-61-108

Auston Matthews, Toronto, 60-46-106

Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay, 42-64-106

Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary, 42-62-104

Kaprizov's NHL ranks: Goals, fifth; assists, 13th; shots, ninth.