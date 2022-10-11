Scoring machines
Wild winger Kirill Kaprizov was one of eight NHL players to score at least 100 points last season. Here's the list:
Player, Goals, Assists, Points
Connor McDavid, Edmonton, 44-79-123
Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida, 30-85-115
Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary, 40-75-115
Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton, 55-55-110
Kirill Kaprizov, Wild, 47-61-108
Auston Matthews, Toronto, 60-46-106
Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay, 42-64-106
Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary, 42-62-104
Kaprizov's NHL ranks: Goals, fifth; assists, 13th; shots, ninth.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
LaMelo Ball sprains left ankle in Hornets loss to Wizards
Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball sprained his left ankle in the third quarter of a preseason 116-107 loss to the Washington Wizards on Monday night when his foot was stepped on while he was driving to the basket.
Twins
Souhan: Nine observations as Twins wrap-up the 2022 season
Give the Twins credit: their leadership takes on tough questions — and they have plenty of those to solve this offseason, from pitching to hitting, coaching, contracts and more.
Sports
Hornets' Ball leaves preseason game with sprained ankle
Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball sprained his left ankle in the third quarter of a preseason game against the Washington Wizards on Monday when his foot was stepped on while he was driving to the basket.
Wild
Wild's Kaprizov joins the NHL's 100-point club
Kirill Kaprizov piled up 47 goals, 61 assists and 108 points a year ago. Where did he rank among the league's top scorers?
Sports
Dominant Dodgers, hot Padres bring SoCal rivalry to NLDS
The San Diego Padres knocked off the 101-win New York Mets in the National League wild-card series.