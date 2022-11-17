7 p.m. vs. Pittsburgh Penguins • Xcel Energy Center • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: This is the start of the Wild's seven-game homestand which is tied for their longest of the season. The Wild's two wins on home ice are tied for the second fewest in the NHL. Six of LW Kirill Kaprizov's 10 goals have been scored at Xcel Energy Center. The penalty kill is on a 19-for-20 run over the past five games. Players will debut the Wild's new retro jerseys.

Penguins update: The Penguins have dropped two straight and are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs at home on Tuesday. Over their past 11 games, they're 2-7-2. On the road, they're 3-5-2. Cs Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin have 17 points each to tie for the team lead. LW Jake Guentzel's eight goals are the most on Pittsburgh.