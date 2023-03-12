8:30 p.m. vs. Arizona Coyotes • Mullett Arena • BSN, 100.3-FM

Game preview: The game is at the Coyotes' home for the next three or four seasons, a 5,000-seat arena on the Arizona State campus in Tempe. ... Both teams played Saturday on the road; Arizona was at Colorado and the Wild at San Jose. ... The Coyotes are building for the future and traded five regulars at the deadline; they now have 22 picks over the next three drafts in rounds 1-3. ... Traded were D Shane Gostisbehere (to Carolina), D Jakob Chychrun (to Ottawa), C Nick Bjugstad (to Edmonton), D Troy Stecher (to Calgary) and W Nick Ritchie (also to Calgary in a deal where Arizona got his brother, Brett). ... W Clayton Keller, the team's leading scorer, was averaging a point a game through Saturday.