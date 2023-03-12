8:30 p.m. vs. Arizona Coyotes • Mullett Arena • BSN, 100.3-FM
Game preview: The game is at the Coyotes' home for the next three or four seasons, a 5,000-seat arena on the Arizona State campus in Tempe. ... Both teams played Saturday on the road; Arizona was at Colorado and the Wild at San Jose. ... The Coyotes are building for the future and traded five regulars at the deadline; they now have 22 picks over the next three drafts in rounds 1-3. ... Traded were D Shane Gostisbehere (to Carolina), D Jakob Chychrun (to Ottawa), C Nick Bjugstad (to Edmonton), D Troy Stecher (to Calgary) and W Nick Ritchie (also to Calgary in a deal where Arizona got his brother, Brett). ... W Clayton Keller, the team's leading scorer, was averaging a point a game through Saturday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Ramey lifts No. 8 Arizona over No. 2 UCLA for Pac-12 title
Courtney Ramey had missed all four of his previous 3-point attempts Saturday night when the ball wound up back in his hands at the most critical moment.
Sports
Andrei Kuzmenko scores twice, Canucks beat Senators 5-2
Andrei Kuzmenko scored twice and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Ottawa Senators 5-2 on Saturday night for their season-high fourth straight victory.
Sports
Matt Duchene scores shootout winner, Predators top Kings 2-1
Matt Duchene scored in the second round of the shootout and the Nashville Predators snapped the Los Angeles Kings' five-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory Saturday night.
Sports
Wild's point streak hits 12 games with 5-2 win over San Jose
Marcus Johansson, Mats Zuccarello and Matt Boldy scored in Minnesota's three-goal third period, and the Wild beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Saturday night.
Sports
Minnesota takes road win streak into matchup with Atlanta
Minnesota Timberwolves (34-34, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (34-34, eighth in the Eastern Conference)