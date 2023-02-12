7 p.m. Monday vs. Florida • Xcel Energy Center • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild's slump-busting 3-2 shootout victory over New Jersey on Saturday was the team's 14th victory over its past 18 home games. LW Kirill Kaprizov had his eight-game point streak end, while D Calen Addison picked up his 23rd assist of the season. That's the most among all NHL rookies. In their only other matchup against the Panthers this season, the Wild fell 5-3 at Florida on Jan. 21. RW Matt Boldy and C Joel Eriksson Ek had a goal and assist apiece that game, and Kaprizov tallied three assists.

Panthers update: This is the start of a four-game trip for the Panthers, who are 11-15-3 on the road. They are coming off a 5-3 loss to Colorado that ended a three-game win streak. RW Matthew Tkachuk leads the team in scoring and has 17 of his 73 points in the past nine games. His 27 goals trail only LW Carter Verhaeghe's 28 on the team. Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight are back after goalies both were unavailable the last time the Wild faced Florida.