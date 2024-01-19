WILD GAMEDAY

at Florida Panthers, Amerant Bank Arena, 6 p.m. Friday

TV; radio: BSN; 100.3 FM

Stats and analytics:

Pregame reading:

Sarah McLellan's preview:

Opening bell: The Wild are catching the Panthers in a rare lull. Since a season-opening loss to the Wild in October, Florida (27-13-4) has been mostly on the upswing and closed out the first half on a nine-game winning streak. But the Panthers have dropped three in a row; their last two losses came in overtime. This is the longest Florida has gone winless.

Watch him: Panthers RW Sam Reinhart is on an impressive tear. He already has 33 goals, which ties his career high (set in 78 games during 2021-22) and puts him in the running for the Maurice Richard Trophy as the NHL's top goal-getter. Reinhart has also scored in eight straight games, which is the longest streak in Florida history.

Injuries: Wild RW Vinni Lettieri (lower body) and D Jared Spurgeon (lout for season). Panthers C Aleksander Barkov (lower body) and C Nick Cousins (concussion protocol).

Forecast: G Marc-Andre Fleury is scheduled to start in net for the Wild. Fleury had a 21-save shutout vs. the Islanders in his last start on Monday to move past Patrick Roy and become the second-winningest goaltender in NHL history with 552 victories. The Wild shut out the Panthers 2-0 in their season opener on Oct. 12, but the circumstances for the rematch are tougher. For starters, Florida has looked more and more like the team that advanced to the Stanley Cup Final last season. Reinhart headlines the offense, but Florida has scoring depth and experience on its blue line and in net. Plus, the Wild will be finishing off a back-to-back; they're 1-4-2 in the second game so far this season.

. . .

Get Sarah's coverage of the Wild and NHL delivered to your inbox for free, and read all our Wild beat coverage here.