7 p.m. at Nashville Predators • Bridgestone Arena • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: With a win, the Wild could tie the 2006-07 season for the third-most points in franchise history at 104. They're 21-13-6 on the road, picking up 48 of their points as the visitor. The team record for most road points in a season is 50. That's been accomplished twice and not since 2016-17. Since Feb. 23, the Wild are 9-2-3 on the road.

Predators update: The Predators will miss the playoffs for the first time in nine seasons. Before getting eliminated on Tuesday, they dropped a key game to Winnipeg last week but have won three of their past four. Overall, they're fifth in the Central Division with 90 points. Nashville is 1-1 vs. the Wild this season. After winning 2-1 at home on Nov. 15, the Predators fell 4-3 in St. Paul on Feb. 19.