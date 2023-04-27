The Wild are going to Sweden.

Two of their games next season will be in Stockholm as part of the NHL's Global Series, which will also feature the Red Wings, Senators and Maple Leafs. They'll play Ottawa on Nov. 18 and Toronto on Nov. 19. Both games will be at Avicii Arena in Stockholm.

This is the second time the Wild have had regular-season action overseas. In 2010, they faced off against the Hurricanes twice in Finland.

The Wild currently have eight Swedish players on their roster (Jonas Brodin, Joel Eriksson Ek, Filip Gustavsson, Marcus Johansson, John Klingberg, Gus Nyquist, Oskar Sundqvist and Jesper Wallstedt.)

Overall, the NHL has played 38 regular-season games outside North America, including 13 in Sweden. This will be the 10th season the league has traveled to Europe.

Tickets go on sale May 3.

Same style

Wild coach Dean Evason said Marcus Foligno won't be changing his hard-hitting style after a rash of penalties have been called against the veteran forward the past two playoff games in the best-of-seven series that Dallas leads 3-2.

"What do you want him to do without jumping out of the way?" Evason said. "Hockey is a physical game. Hitting is legal in hockey. Marcus Foligno doesn't target the head. He never has. He's just a hard, solid hockey player.

"All the hits are legal hits, so he's gotta play his game. The Minnesota Wild have to play their game, and we have to believe that our game is going to get us through this series."

After a pair of hits by Foligno resulted in two power plays that the Stars scored on during their 3-2 victory in Game 4, Foligno was ejected barely 2 minutes into Game 5 on Tuesday night in Dallas for kneeing Radek Faksa. Again, the Stars capitalized on the ensuing power play to pave the way for their 4-0 victory.

"How do you ask a guy to change his game? What do you want him to do?" Evason said. "He didn't change his path. Do you want him to jump out of the way? I don't know what we tell him to do. I've spoke to him already. He's like, 'I braced myself.' That was it. So I hope that everybody sees it the same way."

Injury update

Evason didn't have any further update on Eriksson Ek other than the center hasn't skated since making a one-shift return from a lower-body injury Friday in Game 3.

Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said Joe Pavelski (concussion protocol) was planning to travel to Minnesota and is a game-time decision for Game 6 on Friday at Xcel Energy Center.

"He's getting better every day," DeBoer said of Pavelski, who hasn't played since hitting his head on the ice after a shoulder-to-shoulder check from Matt Dumba in Game 1.

The Stars sent former Blaine and Minnesota Duluth standout Riley Tufte to their American Hockey League affiliate.