7 p.m. vs. Dallas Stars• Xcel Energy Center • BSN, 100.3-FM

Stars update: Dallas has the best record in the Western Conference. ... Since their 4-1 win over the Wild last Wednesday, the Stars have dropped two in a row. Their last loss came in overtime to the Bruins on Tuesday. LW Jason Robertson had a goal and assist that game to boost his team-leading point total to 71. ... C Roope Hintz has seven points vs. the Wild this season. ... Lakeville's Jake Oettinger is 4-0 against the Wild in his career and is tied for the lead among NHL goalies with 41 appearances this season.

Wild update: The Wild are 1-2-1 so far on their seven-game homestand. ... They're 3-7-1 during their past 11 games overall. In that time, the Wild have been outscored 36-21. ... This is the final meeting of the regular season between the Wild and Stars. Dallas won two of the previous three matchups. ... The Wild's penalty kill is on a 14-for-14 run, not giving up a power play goal in a season-high five straight games.