Western Conference first round, Game 4: Dallas at Wild

5:30 p.m. • Xcel Energy Center • BSN, TBS, 100.3-FM

The Wild have a 2-1 lead in a best-of-seven for only the fourth time in franchise history. ... D Jared Spurgeon's 21 career assists in the playoffs are tied with Zach Parise for the most in Wild history. ... Dallas was limited to 24 shots in Game 3; during the regular season, the Stars totaled 24 shots or fewer only seven times. ... Six of Dallas' 10 goals in the series have come on the power play or penalty kill.