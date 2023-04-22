Western Conference first round, Game 4: Dallas at Wild
5:30 p.m. • Xcel Energy Center • BSN, TBS, 100.3-FM
The Wild have a 2-1 lead in a best-of-seven for only the fourth time in franchise history. ... D Jared Spurgeon's 21 career assists in the playoffs are tied with Zach Parise for the most in Wild history. ... Dallas was limited to 24 shots in Game 3; during the regular season, the Stars totaled 24 shots or fewer only seven times. ... Six of Dallas' 10 goals in the series have come on the power play or penalty kill.
Twins
Twins will ease Polanco back as he returns from knee injury
The Twins have liked what they have seen so far from second baseman Jorge Polanco, but will give him a day off in the coming days.
Sports
Webb stops his 4-game skid, pitches Giants over Mets 7-4
Opening day starter Logan Webb stopped his four-game losing streak, holding the Mets hot offense to two runs in seven innings and leading the San Francisco Giants over New York 7-4 on Saturday.
Twins
López feels the chill, tagged for five earned runs in loss to Nationals
The last-place Nationals got to Pablo López early on a 35-degree Saturday at Target Field, scoring two runs in the first inning including one on a wild pitch.
Sports
Arozarena 4 RBIs, Rays beat White Sox 4-3, are 12-0 at home
Randy Arozarena homered in the first inning as Tampa Bay set a major league record by going deep in each of its first 21 games, then hit a 10th-inning single for his fourth RBI that gave the Rays a 4-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.
Sports
Arraez drives in two, Marlins beat Guardians in DH opener
Luis Arraez had a two-run single and Bryan De La Cruz hit a solo homer, sending the Miami Marlins to a 6-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday.