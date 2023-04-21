Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Western Conference first round, Game 3: Dallas at Wild

8:30 p.m. • Xcel Energy Center • BSN, TBS, 100.3 FM

The series is tied 1-1 and returns to Xcel Energy Center for games Friday and Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ... The Wild won Game 1 3-2 in double overtime, but the Stars claimed Game 2 on Wednesday night 7-3. ... In Stanley Cup history, home teams win 56.7 percent of the time but have losing records at home in Game 3 (49.7%) and Game 4 (49.1%).