Western Conference first round, Game 3: Dallas at Wild

8:30 p.m. • Xcel Energy Center • BSN, TBS, 100.3 FM

The series is tied 1-1 and returns to Xcel Energy Center for games Friday and Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ... The Wild won Game 1 3-2 in double overtime, but the Stars claimed Game 2 on Wednesday night 7-3. ... In Stanley Cup history, home teams win 56.7 percent of the time but have losing records at home in Game 3 (49.7%) and Game 4 (49.1%).