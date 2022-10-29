6 p.m. at Chicago • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild finish off their first back-to-back in the finale of this five-game road trip. Last season, the Wild went 8-4-2 in the second half of 14 back-to-back sets. With four victories in 2021-22, the Wild swept the season series vs. the Blackhawks. RW Mats Zuccarello had a team-high seven points against Chicago. Over the past 26 meetings with the Blackhawks, the Wild are 17-7-2.

Blackhawks update: Like the Wild, Chicago was in action on Saturday night, blowing a two-goal lead and losing 4-3 in overtime at Buffalo. Before going on the road, the Blackhawks went 3-1 during a four-game homestand. They scored at least four goals in each of those contests. Chicago also has two shorthanded goals at United Center. RW Patrick Kane has 51 points in 55 career games vs. the Wild.