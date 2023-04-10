8 p.m. Monday at Chicago • ESPN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild recalled Fs Marco Rossi and Nic Petan from the minors on Sunday. Rossi, the ninth overall draft pick in 2020, made the Wild out of training camp but was sent to the American Hockey League after posting one assist in 16 games. Since joining Iowa, Rossi's offensive game has taken off. The center has 16 goals and 34 points in 51 games. As for Petan, who has a pair of assists in eight appearances with the Wild this season, he's tallied 23 goals with Iowa and has a team-best 60 points.

Blackhawks update: Chicago is in the running to finish last in the NHL, with their 56 points tied with the Blue Jackets for the fewest. They've dropped two in a row and 10 of their past 11. One of those losses was against the Wild (3-1 on March 25 at Xcel Energy Center). Overall, Chicago is 0-2-1 vs. the Wild this season.