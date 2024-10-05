Marc-Andre Fleury already had the disguise, procuring a wig and mustache from his basement at home.
Marc-Andre Fleury returns to net as Wild close preseason slate at Chicago
Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury donned a disguise and joined the ice crew for Tuesday’s preseason game but was back in the team’s final tuneup before the season begins.
He had the motivation after getting dared earlier in the day, and perhaps most importantly, Fleury had the time since he wasn’t in the lineup for the Wild’s preseason game Tuesday night.
“I thought I could go unnoticed,” the goaltender said. “But something leaked, so the camera found me.”
Fleury was caught pushing a shovel with the rest of the ice crew during a break in the action against Chicago at Xcel Energy Center.
Apparently, he also helped the Wild because he told the bench to “wake up a bit,” since they were trailing the Blackhawks. Soon after, Frederick Gaudreau scored, and the Wild ran away for a 7-2 victory.
“I went by, yelled at them a bit, but I didn’t want to laugh or smile too much,” said Fleury, who also wore a backward hat and glasses. “Just kind of kept doing my job. I had snow to pick up.”
The well-known prankster went back to his usual uniform on Friday night in Chicago.
Fleury was in net for the rematch vs. the Blackhawks, stopping 21 shots in a 6-1 blitz by the Wild in their final tuneup of the preseason before the season opener Thursday at home against Columbus.
Most of the Wild’s veterans participated in the dress rehearsal, including Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello. They teamed up with Marco Rossi, who has been centering Kaprizov and Zuccarello after Ryan Hartman had that role at the beginning of training camp.
Rossi, Zuccarello and Kaprizov each had a goal, with Rossi and Zuccarello capitalizing on the power play. Jonas Brodin, Brock Faber and Marcus Johansson also scored as the Wild finished the preseason 4-2.
On defense, captain Jared Spurgeon played a second straight game after coming off season-ending hip and back surgeries earlier this year.
Winger Matt Boldy and defenseman Jake Middleton weren’t in the lineup.
Boldy has been dealing with a lower-body injury and didn’t skate in any of the Wild’s six preseason games. He has, however, been practicing with the Wild.
“I feel good,” Boldy said. “Every day it feels better, so, yeah, go out there, pay attention to the video and know what you’re doing.” As for Middleton, he has an upper-body bruise.
Like Boldy, Middleton has been skating after missing a session earlier in the week.
Neither player’s absence Friday means they’ve been ruled out for the season opener.
Declan Chisholm took Middleton’s spot next to Spurgeon on the blue line, while roster hopeful Liam Ohgren filled Boldy’s vacancy alongside Joel Eriksson Ek and Johansson.
“He looked good [Tuesday] night,” coach John Hynes said of Ohgren. “He’s loosened himself up a little bit, and I think earlier he was pressing and trying to be perfect. His speed’s a factor. He’s making some plays. He’s competitive on pucks, so it’s nice to see him continue to progress.”
While the NHL season officially began Friday with New Jersey beating Buffalo 4-1 in Prague, the Wild have until 4 p.m. Monday to finalize their roster.
Aside from Ohgren, goalie Jesper Wallstedt is vying to stick with the Wild. They also have forward Ben Jones and defenseman Daemon Hunt in camp. Hunt suited up on Friday, with Zach Bogosian scratched.
If the Wild flex to the 23-player limit, they could keep three goalies, an extra forward and an extra defenseman.
How the Wild juggle their personnel will be interesting to monitor throughout the season.
Besides injuries, the salary cap and schedule are also factors that will help decide who’s in the NHL and who’s in the minors with Iowa in the American Hockey League. For example, the Wild might not need so many options when they kick off the season with two consecutive home games. But when they rattle off seven straight on the road, having reserves will be important.
“We have some hard decisions to make,” Hynes said. “But as far as the depth and call-ups and things like that, I think we feel pretty comfortable.”
