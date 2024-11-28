Wild

Wild-Blackhawks game preview: Broadcast information, key players, injury report

The Wild’s Black Friday matinée is against Chicago, a team that doesn’t win often, but when it does, it seems to be at the expense of some of the NHL’s best teams.

By Sarah McLellan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 28, 2024 at 10:56PM
Blackhawks center Connor Bedard celebrates after scoring a goal against the Stars on Wednesday in Chicago. (Melissa Tamez/The Associated Press)

Chicago Blackhawks at Wild, Xcel Energy Center, 1 p.m. Friday

TV; radio: FanDuel Sports Network North; 107.9 FM

Blackhawks update: The Blackhawks have upset contenders in their recent victories. They rolled by Dallas 6-2 on Wednesday. LW Taylor Hall scored a hat trick after being a healthy scratch earlier this month, and C Connor Bedard ended a 12-game goalless drought. Before that game, the Blackhawks’ last victory was 3-1 over the defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers on Nov. 21. Overall, Chicago is 2-3-1 since outlasting the Wild 2-1 in overtime on Nov. 10.

Injuries: Wild D Jonas Brodin (upper body) did not play on Wednesday at Buffalo. C Marat Khusnutdinov (lower body) and LW Jakub Lauko (lower body) are day to day. RW Mats Zuccarello (lower body) is out. Blackhawks G Laurent Brossoit (knee) and D Seth Jones (foot) are out.

Sarah McLellan

Minnesota Wild and NHL

Sarah McLellan covers the Wild and NHL. Before joining the Minnesota Star Tribune in November 2017, she spent five years covering the Coyotes for The Arizona Republic.

