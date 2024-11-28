Wild-Blackhawks game preview: Broadcast information, key players, injury report
The Wild’s Black Friday matinée is against Chicago, a team that doesn’t win often, but when it does, it seems to be at the expense of some of the NHL’s best teams.
TV; radio: FanDuel Sports Network North; 107.9 FM
Blackhawks update: The Blackhawks have upset contenders in their recent victories. They rolled by Dallas 6-2 on Wednesday. LW Taylor Hall scored a hat trick after being a healthy scratch earlier this month, and C Connor Bedard ended a 12-game goalless drought. Before that game, the Blackhawks’ last victory was 3-1 over the defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers on Nov. 21. Overall, Chicago is 2-3-1 since outlasting the Wild 2-1 in overtime on Nov. 10.
Injuries: Wild D Jonas Brodin (upper body) did not play on Wednesday at Buffalo. C Marat Khusnutdinov (lower body) and LW Jakub Lauko (lower body) are day to day. RW Mats Zuccarello (lower body) is out. Blackhawks G Laurent Brossoit (knee) and D Seth Jones (foot) are out.
