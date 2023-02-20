More from Star Tribune
C.J. Ham, Chris Reed compete at track and field event
Minnesota Vikings players C.J. Ham and Chris Reed competed in a track and field competition Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at Minnesota State University's Myers Field House in Mankato, Minn.
Full squad workout at Twins spring training
The Minnesota Twins held their first full squad workout on Monday, February 20, 2023 in Fort Myers.
Photos: Hockey Without Limits Camp
Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba hosted his Hockey Without Limits Camp at the John Rose Oval skating rink in Roseville, Minn. The camp seeks to bolster diversity and inclusion in the sport and included more than 300 players.
Photo Gallery: 10th Annual Father Daughter Dance
The 10th Annual Positive Image Father Daughter Dance was held on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center. More than 600 people attended the event, a community-sponsored, formal, elegant and fun-filled evening that focuses on the importance of fathers and their daughters having strong and healthy relationships.
Gallery: Wild beat Predators 4-3
Ryan Hartman's goal in the final minute of regulation lifted the Wild over the Nashville Predators 4-3 at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday.