Wolves
Wolves gameday: Bucks have NBA's best record, defensive rating
Milwaukee started the season with seven consecutive victories despite missing two key players.
Minnesota Wild beat 0-4 by Seattle Kraken
The Wild hosted the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, Nov. 3 at Xcel Energy Center. Seattle won 4-0
Wild
Kraken show depth, growth in Year 2, shut out Wild 4-0 at Xcel
Wild coach Dean Evason warned his team that the Kraken were a much more dangerous team this season. They proved him right against a depleted Wild roster.
Wild
'Love it to stay': Wild power play finding uncommon success early
Mats Zuccarello and Calen Addison have been key to the positive results.
Outdoors
Anderson: For fortunate visitors, deer camp is also a state of mind
Opening day of Minnesota's firearms deer season is Saturday, and hunters will be off to find their freedom.