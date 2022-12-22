WILD GAMEDAY

9:30 p.m. Thursday at San Jose * BSN * 100.3 FM

Wild update: Third in the Central Division with an 18-11-2 record entering Wednesday's game at Anaheim, the Wild had won five consecutive games. Thursday's game ends a quick two-game road trip before a three-day Christmas break. They'll next play at Winnipeg on Tuesday. ... Before Wednesday's game, the Wild were 8-2-0 in December. That's best in the league in wins and points (16) and tied for fourth in goals scored (36). ... Brandon Duhaime remains out with an upper-body injury.

San Jose update: The Sharks lost consecutive home games to Calgary on Sunday and Tuesday after being undefeated in their previous four games before that. They are 10-18-6 and seventh in the eight-team Pacific Division, ahead of only Anaheim by a point. ... The Sharks won a 3-2 shootout at Xcel Energy Center on Nov. 15 in the teams' first meeting this season.