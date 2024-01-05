WILD GAMEDAY

at Columbus Blue Jackets, Nationwide Arena, 6 p.m. Saturday

TV; radio: BSN; 100.3 FM

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Pregame reading: The future stars of the NHL played in the world junior tournament, won by Team USA.

Opening bell: The Blue Jackets can relate to what the Wild are going through. They're also dealing with a glut of injuries, with their leading goal scorer and one of their top producers among their six players sidelined. But Columbus (13-19-8) is handling the adversity better than the Wild have lately. While the Wild (16-17-4) have lost four in a row, the Blue Jackets have picked up at least a point in four of their past five.

Watch him: Blue Jackets C Adam Fantilli is having a solid rookie season after getting drafted third overall last summer. Fantilli's 11 goals are tied with the Wild's Marco Rossi for second among NHL first-year players, and his 24 points are second (one point ahead of Rossi). The former Michigan standout has a point in five of his last six games.

Injuries: Wild D Jonas Brodin (upper body), LW Marcus Foligno (lower body), G Filip Gustavsson (lower body), LW Kirill Kaprizov (upper body), RW Vinni Lettieri (lower body), D Jared Spurgeon (lower body) and RW Mats Zuccarello (upper body). Blue Jackets D Nick Blankenburg (upper body), D Adam Boqvist (shoulder), C Boone Jenner (fractured jaw), C Sean Kuraly (abdominal), LW Patrik Laine (clavicle fracture) and D Zach Werenski (ankle).

Forecast: Columbus outlasted the Wild in overtime earlier this season, and the Blue Jackets have been competitive lately; four of the their last five games have been decided past regulation. But what could help the Wild is urgency to snap their losing streak and finally get G Marc-Andre Fleury to 551 career wins. That would tie him with Patrick Roy for the second-most victories in NHL history.

. . .

Get Sarah's coverage of the Wild and NHL delivered to your inbox for free, and read all our Wild beat coverage here.