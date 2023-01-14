7 p.m. Saturday vs. Arizona • Xcel Energy Center • BSNX, 100.3-FM

Wild update: After collecting three of a possible four points on their New York trip, the Wild are back home for one game before returning to the road. They are 10-3 in their past 13 home games, a stretch that includes a 4-3 victory vs. the Coyotes on Nov. 27. LW Kirill Kaprizov had three points in that game. Kaprizov's next goal will be the 100th of his NHL career. C Sam Steel is one point shy of matching his career high (22) set in 2019-20.

Coyotes update: The Coyotes have lost seven in a row after getting swept on a three-game homestand. They've been outscored 31-14 during the losing streak. On the road, Arizona is 6-17-3. Former Gophers and Wild F Nick Bjugstad has 10 goals and eight assists. Arizona has won only twice in its past 15 matchups vs. the Wild.