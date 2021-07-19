The NHL is planning to go back to a normal schedule next season, and that includes the return of preseason action.

After these tune-up games were scrapped last season ahead of a 56-game slate shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wild announced a six-game lineup on Monday beginning Sept. 25 at St. Louis. The Wild will also play Sept. 30 at Colorado before hosting the Avalanche on Oct. 4, the Blues on Oct. 6 and the Blackhawks on Oct. 7 and then wrapping up Oct. 9 at Chicago.

All Wild games can be heard on KFAN 100.3 FM.

The NHL is expected to release each team's home opener on Wednesday and the complete 82-game schedule on Thursday.Already, the league has announced the Wild will host the Blues on Jan.1 for the Winter Classic at Target Field.