The Minnesota Whitecaps selected two Gophers stars with their first two picks of the National Women’s Hockey League draft Tuesday night.

Gophers forward Alex Woken went to the Whitecaps with the fifth overall pick in the first round. The 5-8 senior from Fargo had 38 goals and 37 assists in four years for the Gophers, including 16 goals and 16 assists this season for a career-high 32 points. She also tied for the team lead with four power-play goals.

Woken was honored as the WCHA Student-Athlete of the Year, a WCHA Scholar-Athlete and was named to the league’s All-Academic team.

Gophers defenseman Patti Marshall, went to the Whitecaps with the 11th overall pick in the second round. The senior from Thief River Falls, Minn., was a team captain with 10 points (one goal, nine assists) and was third on the team with 44 blocked shots. Woken and Marshall were high school teammates at Shattuck-St. Mary’s in Faribault, Minn.

Boston University forward Sammy Davis was the first overall selection, taken by the Boston Pride.

The remaining three rounds of the draft will be held Wednesday night.

STAFF REPORTS