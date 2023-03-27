Toronto Six veteran Tereza Vanisova's goal 4 minutes, 23 seconds into 3-on-3 overtime beat a Minnesota Whitecaps team seeking its second Isobel Cup, 4-3 Sunday night in Tempe, Ariz.

Vanisova converted a turnover in the corner into a wrist shot that beat Whitecaps goalie Amanda Leveille up high.

The Whitecaps won their only Isobel Cup in their inaugural 2019 season when Lee Stecklein's goal 49 seconds into overtime beat the Buffalo Beauts 2-1 at home in St. Paul's Tria Rink.

On Sunday in the desert, they watched the other team throw their sticks and gloves in the air.

Whitecaps forward Jonna Albers of Elk River scored her fifth goal in three playoff games 20 seconds into the third period when she converted Natalie Snodgrass' pass into a 3-2 lead, Minnesota's first of the night. That goal came on a power play carried over from the second period after Toronto was whistled for a delay of game.

Albers' goal tied a Premier Hockey Federation record for most points in a playoff year.

Toronto responded just as the Whitecaps had twice before. The Six tied the score 7:56 into the third period when Taylor Woods got the puck over the goal line from a tangle of players around Leveille.

The Whitecaps had trailed twice during the first two periods, but each time they answered back with a tying goal before Albers gave them a lead.

They tied the score 1-1 on former Minnesota State Mankato forward Brittyn Fleming's second goal of the playoffs, 4:02 into the second period.

They did it again late in the second period, when fourth-line forward Brooke Madsen swept Snodgrass' pass behind Toronto goalie Elaine Chuli at 16:06.

"It's super important we have contributions from all the lines," Madsen said in a second intermission interview on ESPN2. "It was a great pass. I just had to put my stick out there and the puck went in."

The Six entered the game 13-1 when it has scored the game's first goal this season. On Sunday, Toronto scored 7:22 into the first period.

Czech national team defender Dominika Laskova took Michela Cava's backhanded pass from near the goal line after flying down the left boards with the puck and beat Leveille with a shot coming down the slot before the Whitecaps star could react.

The Whitecaps had reached the Isobel Cup final for the fourth time in five seasons. They lost to Boston in 2021 and 2022 and were set to play the Pride in a 2020 championship game cancelled by COVID-19.

They made it this time around with an uneven season in which they went 10-2 for a stretch before finishing on an eight-game losing streak.

Seeded fourth after claiming the final playoff spot in the seven-team league, the Whitecaps went to Boston and swept the two-time Isobel Cup winners and PHF regular-season champs 2-0 in a three-game series.

Sunday's game was the first time the Cup final was played on the home ice for an NHL team. The 5,000-seat Mullett Arena on the Arizona State campus is home to the university's hockey teams and the Arizona Coyotes as well.

Sunday's game was the first time two women head coaches — Engelhardt and Toronto's Geraldine Heaney — faced each other in a Isobel Cup championship game.

"I was shocked to hear this is the first time, but hopefully we can continue to see this more and more and more," Engelhardt said on Wednesday.

The Star Tribune did not send the author of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.