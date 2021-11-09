DULUTH – In true Minnesota fash­ion, a moose-cos­tumed hu­man greet­ed the first Ca­na­di­ans across the U.S. bor­der at the Grand Por­tage cross­ing Mon­day.

For the first time in near­ly 20 months, full­y vac­ci­nat­ed Ca­na­di­ans can en­ter the Unit­ed States to shop, trav­el and see fam­i­ly, the start to a much-need­ed boost for Minnesota tour­ism, said Lin­da Jurek, the Vis­it Cook County ex­ec­u­tive di­rec­tor who dressed as the moose. "We're re­al­ly jazzed about wel­com­ing peo­ple back," she said.

Gov. Tim Walz even pro­claimed Mon­day "Ca­na­di­an Travelers Day" in Minnesota. "We wel­come Ca­na­di­ans back to Minnesota with open arms," reads the proc­la­ma­tion.

About 1.75 mil­lion peo­ple crossed U.S.-Ca­na­di­an bor­der check­points in Minnesota 2019. For many Ca­na­di­ans, the pan­dem­ic clo­sure meant fewer places to va­ca­tion, but for some liv­ing near the bor­der, it cut off fam­i­ly, school ac­tiv­i­ties and es­sen­tials such as near­by gro­cer­y stores.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., her­ald­ed the change at a news con­fer­ence in St. Paul with Minnesota tour­ism and trade of­fi­cials and Ar­i­el Delouya, the con­sul gen­er­al of Canada in Minneapolis. Klobuchar said she has been ad­vo­cat­ing for the change with the Bi­den administration.

"How can it be that you can lit­er­al­ly fly from Mon­tre­al to Mi­am­i, or you could fly from Ot­ta­wa to Fargo, but you couldn't drive from Thunder Bay to Duluth?" Klobuchar asked.

Wearing a hat given to her by Ariel Delouya, right, consul general of the Consulate General of Canada in Minneapolis, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar showed off the hat she presented to Delouya. They held a conference celebrating the reopening of the U.S.-Canada border for tourism, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at RiverCentre, St. Paul.

The open­ing, Delouya said, "brings us one step clos­er to find­ing that pre-pan­dem­ic nor­mal a­gain. Our com­mu­ni­ties, es­pe­cial­ly those along the bor­der, have great­ly missed the deep per­son­al con­nec­tions they have long en­joyed."

While many re­joice at the mile­stone, it comes with a neg­a­tive COVID-19 mo­lec­u­lar test­ing re­quire­ment for re-en­try that can be a cost­ly de­ter­rent.

"Nat­u­ral­ly, I think it's prob­a­bly going to pre­vent some of the un­neces­sary trips," said Joe Henry, ex­ec­u­tive di­rec­tor of Lake of the Woods Tour­ism. "But it's great to get it open a­gain. With­out Ca­na­di­ans com­ing and shop­ping, our stores see an ab­so­lute hit to their busi­nes­ses."

Before the pan­dem­ic, Minnesota host­ed 536,200 over­night visi­tors from Canada an­nu­al­ly, ac­cord­ing to Ex­plore Minnesota, the state's tour­ism pro­mo­tion of­fice. In 2020, that num­ber was 132,000. In 2019 Ca­na­di­an visi­tors spent $175 mil­lion in Minnesota com­pared to $37 mil­lion in 2020.

Ex­plore Minnesota re­cent­ly launched Canadian mar­ket­ing cam­paigns in Win­ni­peg and Thunder Bay that say, "We missed you, dear friends." A full-page print ad, news­paper in­serts, ads on so­cial me­di­a and in­ter­net search­es and bill­boards in­vite Ca­na­di­ans back to Minnesota to shop, eat, ski and stay.

"These are our friends, our neighbors to the north and, in some cases, our fam­i­ly," said Alyssa Hayes, a spokes­wom­an for Ex­plore Minnesota. We "couldn't be more thrilled to wel­come them back."

In Duluth's Canal Park, Ca­na­di­an visi­tors typ­i­cal­ly ac­count for 10% of annu­al revenue, said Matt Baum­gart­ner, pres­i­dent of the Duluth Chamber of Commerce.

Ca­na­di­ans of­ten stay multi­ple nights, he said, and be­cause of the dis­tance from the bor­der, they might now stay even long­er be­cause of the re-en­try re­quire­ments.

With an open bor­der, "a strong­er and more sus­tained eco­nom­ic re­cov­er­y is pos­si­ble," he said.

The bulk of visi­tors to Grand Por­tage Lodge & Ca­si­no are Ca­na­di­an. Wheth­er the re­open­ing af­fects busi­ness is too soon to tell, said the ca­si­no's mar­ket­ing man­ag­er, Todd Ford. A lot will de­pend on peo­ple's ap­pe­tite to the test­ing re­quire­ment and its costs. But the ca­si­no still wel­comed back Ca­na­di­ans with 2-for-1 drinks and a poutine spe­cial.

American travelers to Canada have been al­lowed to cross with proof of vac­ci­na­tion and a neg­a­tive COVID test since Au­gust. The U.S. won't re­quire tests for ground trav­el but will re­quire them for for­eign na­tion­als fly­ing into the coun­try.

Delouya said the ad­opt­ed meas­ures are gov­erned by con­cern for public safe­ty and the health and safe­ty of Ca­na­di­ans and Ca­na­di­an visi­tors.

"Those meas­ures are con­stant­ly be­ing re­as­sessed on the ba­sis of what we learn sci­en­tif­i­cal­ly in terms of the vi­rus, and in terms of what we see at the bor­der and what works to make sure that trav­el can be made even smooth­er," he said. "It's early days, ob­vi­ous­ly."

As cir­cum­stances change, they will re­as­sess test­ing re­quire­ments and oth­er regu­la­tions, Delouya said.

Klobuchar said there are con­tinued talks about what the re­quire­ments should be and ways to make test­ing more af­ford­a­ble for travelers. She said it would be good to have sim­i­lar re­quire­ments on both sides of the bor­der.

Travelers who are driv­ing down to the U.S. from Canada might have a dif­fer­ent fi­nan­cial sit­u­a­tion than a vis­i­tor fly­ing from across the world for a long­er vis­it, Klobuchar not­ed. She said that needs to be con­sid­ered as they look at the cost of test­ing for visi­tors.

Com­mu­ni­cat­ing how visi­tors can ob­tain a COVID-19 test, free or other­wise, be­fore re­turn­ing to Canada is "criti­cal" to al­le­vi­ate that bar­ri­er, Cook County's Jurek said.

And for some places, such as the bor­der towns of Baudette in Minnesota and Rainy River in Ontario, the test­ing re­quire­ment makes today "a nonevent."

Shop­pers aren't like­ly to cross into Baudette to buy gro­cer­ies if it means a COVID test, said Lake of the Woods Foods own­er Chuck Lind­ner, whose store is less than a mile from the new bridge to Canada.

Since March 2020, many Rainy River resi­dents have been driv­ing 45 min­utes to the near­est Ca­na­di­an gro­cer.

"We're not com­plain­ing; this is a step in the right di­rec­tion," Lind­ner said. "But we're hop­ing the bor­der is op­ened with­out en­cum­brances."

Jana Hollingsworth • 218-508-2450