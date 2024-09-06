Minnesota wants new limits on 3M plant that piped industrial chemicals into the Mississippi River

The water quality standards that Minnesota is now trying to enforce at Cottage Grove are derived from a 10,000-page report 3M was required to compile as a part of MPCA’s investigation. It extensively sampled the Mississippi and the fish in it near the plant’s pipe, finding specific chemicals linked to 3M’s manufacturing. MPCA concluded in its water standards that this section of the river, which includes parts of Pool 2 and Pool 3, is “demonstrably impacted by discharge from 3M.”