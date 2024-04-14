Austin, 17, is a talkative, funny and adventurous teen who enjoys being artistic, riding his bike and playing video games on his tablet. His artistic skills range from diamond art to woodworking; some of his favorite woodworking projects include bird houses, benches and tables.

When outside, Austin enjoys riding his bike to visit with his animal friends at a local farm. Austin has also been described by many as being thoughtful. He enjoys making handmade gifts for people in his life during the holiday season.

Austin needs a patient, loving and understanding family that is able to provide space for him to grow and learn, and who loves him as the unique person he is.

If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please contact Foster Adopt Minnesota at info@fosteradoptmn.org or call 612-861-7115.