Sean, 17, is a charismatic, outgoing and active teen who describes himself as a talkative guy who isn't shy. He loves Fortnite, watching bug videos on YouTube, and being outside. Sean also likes "The Avengers" and "Star Wars."

He enjoys being helpful and gets excited about doing tasks such as mowing the lawn and raking leaves, and he's always game for a cheesy roll-up from Taco Bell, a Snickers Blizzard from Dairy Queen, or a trip to Applebee's. Sean likes cats and dogs and would enjoy having a pet.

Only Minnesota families are being considered at this time.

If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please contact Foster Adopt Minnesota at info@fosteradoptmn.org or call 612-861-7115.



