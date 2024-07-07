Anjelica,16, is bubbly, talkative and affectionate. She excels in academics and enjoys cooking, planning meals and spending time in the kitchen. Anjelica also enjoys arts and crafts, singing, dancing, playing outside, playing with slime and playing soccer. She especially likes typical teenage activities such as going shopping, getting her nails done, wearing makeup and hanging out with friends.

Anjelica would do well with a family that has a good sense of humor and is willing to be silly with her.

Only Minnesota families are being considered at this time.

If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please contact Foster Adopt Minnesota at info@fosteradoptmn.org or call 612-861-7115.