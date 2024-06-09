Rosa, 16, is a likable and funny young woman with a big heart. She is a "girlie girl" who enjoys sports. Rosa likes playing basketball, watching action-packed movies and going shopping — she calls herself a "sneaker head."

She enjoys getting her hair, nails and makeup done. Rosa knows her way around the kitchen and enjoys baking cookies. When asked, Rosa will tell you that her favorite food is enchiladas, and her favorite season is autumn. She has a love for animals and would like to have a pet. Rosa would like to attend college to become a dental hygienist.

If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please contact Foster Adopt Minnesota at info@fosteradoptmn.org or call 612-861-7115.