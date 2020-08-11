Fortified with face masks, and sometimes hand sanitizer, Minnesotans spaced apart at the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in primary elections for the U.S. Senate, Congress, and an array of state legislative and local offices.

As the polls opened in the state's first election since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 462,802 people had already cast ballots by mail, surpassing the entire turnout in the 2016 primary election. Altogether, about 644,420 absentee ballots had been requested by Election Day.

Turnout appeared light in the early morning hours, something which election officials attributed to the historic level of mail-in voting. "Turnout is light physically, but it's not light overall," Secretary of State Steve Simon said in an interview as he set out to tour polling places.

Under a recent court ruling, absentee ballots will be accepted until Thursday, as long as they are postmarked by Election Day. Close races could be hanging in the balance until then, officials have warned.

"Everyone has to be patient this year," Simon said. "The delay is by design."

Simon reported few incidents or cases where voters refused to follow mask mandates, which have been challenged in court. He said he had heard of an "isolated" case where there was initial confusion about offering curbside voting, and another where an off-duty police officer working as an election judge was asked to change into civilian clothes.

Riya Madan, left, verified her information with poll worker Sharri Nurein as she cast her ballot inside the Frederick R. Weisman Art Museum at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Both incidents were rectified immediately, he said, adding that overall voting was proceeding smoothly across the state.

One voter in Bloomington's First Precinct refused to wear a mask, according to Julie Angeles, head election judge. Election judges worked out a curbside voting arrangement. In such cases, Angeles said, election judges have been instructed to send in the voter's name. "We must allow them to vote," she said, but "we are to record their name and turn it in to the authorities."

About 85 voters had cast ballots there by 1 p.m., which was a pretty good number considering that it's a primary election during a pandemic, she added.

Opera singer Erica Hoops, 24, of St. Paul, said she was nervous to vote in person Tuesday but felt safe. She said "at a time like this it's much more important than any other time" to vote. She wants more women and people of color in office.

Adam Zeece, 30, was out early exercising his right to vote in the Minneapolis Whittier neighborhood, not far from where George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police earlier this summer, an event that convulsed much of the city and the nation.

"There's been a lot going on in Minneapolis, and across the United States," he said. "I just want to do my part in what I think would be good changes for areas like this. I live right in this neighborhood so I've been around what happened with George Floyd. With what's been going on all summer, it's been a little bit eerie around here."

Voting in person, Zeece said he's not against mail-in ballots, though he does worry about it depending on "outside factors." Mostly, he enjoys the energy of Election Day. "I kind of enjoy this. There's an uplifting feeling of coming here, taking part in the process."

Madeline Vargo, 29 hoped to vote by mail so she wouldn't have to expose herself and others who might carry the virus. She submitted her application two weeks ago, and did not receive a ballot.

"I don't know why," Vargo said. "I thought I would still get it, like maybe last week, and then I was out of town. Yesterday, I still didn't get it."

It was Vargo's first time attempting to vote by mail. She plans to apply for her mail-in ballot early ahead of the November general.

Rodney Wilson, 69, wasn't worried about voting in person since Minnesota is seemingly doing well in COVID-19 numbers and mask wearing. He cast his ballot at North Community High School in Minneapolis.

"It's important to vote, especially during this time of uncertainty," he said. "We need some realistic direction, and not all of this fantasy that's going on. That's one of the reasons I vote, I've always voted, ever since I could, and I will continue to vote. I hope my vote counts."

Arriving at North Community High School, Kaynan Lidan, 29, felt compelled to vote in person because of today's social climate, the pandemic and the economy.

"I think it's always important to vote, especially now more than ever. I felt compelled to come out early to beat the rush, and we did," Lidan said. "It's important we choose our leaders carefully."

Staff writers Rochelle Olson and John Reinan contributed to this report.

Zoë Jackson covers young and new voters at the Star Tribune through the Report For America program, supported by the Minneapolis Foundation.