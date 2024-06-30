Sarah Rosche and Johanna Vermoehlen each ran for two touchdowns and the Minnesota Vixen beat the Mile High Blaze 35-13 in the first round of the Women's Football Alliance playoffs on Saturday night in North St. Paul.

The Vixen will visit the St. Louis Slam for the American Conference championship July 13. The Slam have beaten the Vixen in each of their past five meetings, including in last year's conference championship game.

Roesche ran 11 times for 178 yards. Vermoehlen added 92 rushing yards on 13 carries. Jackie Radford caught a 43 yard pass from Erin Kelley on the Vixen's opening drive.

On defense, the Vixen shut out the Blaze until the final two minutes, when Mile High scored twice, the second time after recovering an onside kick.











