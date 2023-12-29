Minnesota Wild (16-13-4, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (20-9-4, second in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Winnipeg Jets after Marcus Johansson's two-goal game against the Detroit Red Wings in the Wild's 6-3 win.

Winnipeg has a 20-9-4 record overall and an 8-3-1 record in Central Division play. The Jets have a +27 scoring differential, with 110 total goals scored and 83 conceded.

Minnesota is 16-13-4 overall and 3-2-0 against the Central Division. The Wild are second in NHL play with 155 total penalties (averaging 4.7 per game).

Saturday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nino Niederreiter has scored 10 goals with 10 assists for the Jets. Gabriel Vilardi has seven goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has scored 13 goals with 20 assists for the Wild. Johansson has three goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 7-1-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Wild: 7-3-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.7 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: Kyle Connor: out (knee), Rasmus Kupari: out (shoulder), Ville Heinola: out (ankle).

Wild: Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Jared Spurgeon: day to day (lower body), Jonas Brodin: out (upper-body), Mats Zuccarello: out (upper body), Caedan Bankier: out (undisclosed), Michael Milne: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.