Minnesota Lynx (10-16, 6-8 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (15-10, 8-6 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits the Washington Mystics after Kayla McBride scored 28 points in the Lynx's 87-77 win against the Indiana Fever.

The Mystics are 7-4 on their home court. Washington ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Elena Delle Donne averaging 5.1.

The Lynx are 4-8 in road games. Minnesota ranks fifth in the Western Conference shooting 34.0% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Mystics won the last matchup 76-59 on June 11. Myisha Hines-Allen scored 17 points to help lead the Mystics to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ariel Atkins is averaging 14.3 points for the Mystics. Delle Donne is averaging 19.4 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Washington.

Rachel Banham is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lynx, while averaging 8.4 points. Aerial Powers is shooting 40.8% and averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Lynx: 7-3, averaging 92.1 points, 40.9 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: None listed.

Lynx: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.