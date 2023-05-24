Minnesota Lynx (0-1) at Phoenix Mercury (0-2, 0-1 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix faces the Minnesota Lynx after Brittney Griner scored 27 points in the Phoenix Mercury's 75-69 loss to the Chicago Sky.

Phoenix finished 7-11 in Western Conference action and 11-7 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Mercury averaged 81.1 points per game last season, 15.2 on free throws and 26.4 from beyond the arc.

Minnesota finished 14-22 overall and 8-10 in Western Conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Lynx averaged 82.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 83.9 last season.

INJURIES: Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal), Shey Peddy: out (achilles).

Lynx: Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.