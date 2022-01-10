Minnesota Timberwolves (19-20, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (14-25, 13th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits the New Orleans Pelicans after Karl-Anthony Towns scored 40 points in the Timberwolves' 141-123 victory against the Houston Rockets.

The Pelicans are 9-16 in conference matchups. New Orleans has a 10-17 record against opponents over .500.

The Timberwolves have gone 15-13 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is fifth in the Western Conference with 13.4 fast break points per game led by Anthony Edwards averaging 3.8.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Timberwolves won the last matchup on Nov. 23, with Towns scoring 28 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devonte' Graham averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Pelicans, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Brandon Ingram is averaging 21.8 points, six rebounds and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

D'Angelo Russell is averaging 17.9 points and 6.6 assists for the Timberwolves. Malik Beasley is averaging 15.7 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 38.8% over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 108.6 points, 46.6 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points per game.

Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 112.1 points, 47.4 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Josh Hart: out (not with team), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Tomas Satoransky: out (health and safety protocols).

Timberwolves: Leandro Bolmaro: out (health and safety protocols), Patrick Beverley: out (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.