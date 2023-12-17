Minnesota Timberwolves (19-5, first in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (15-11, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota faces the Miami Heat after Karl-Anthony Towns scored 40 points in the Timberwolves' 127-109 victory against the Indiana Pacers.

The Heat are 7-5 on their home court. Miami is sixth in the Eastern Conference in team defense, allowing just 112.0 points while holding opponents to 48.5% shooting.

The Timberwolves have gone 8-4 away from home. Minnesota ranks third in the Western Conference with 35.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 8.3.

The 113.0 points per game the Heat score are 7.2 more points than the Timberwolves give up (105.8). The Timberwolves are shooting 48.3% from the field, 0.2% lower than the 48.5% the Heat's opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won the last matchup 106-90 on Oct. 29, with Naz Reid scoring 25 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaime Jaquez is shooting 51.7% and averaging 13.2 points for the Heat. Jimmy Butler is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Towns is averaging 22.4 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Reid is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 5-5, averaging 116.8 points, 39.9 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.1 points per game.

Timberwolves: 8-2, averaging 114.2 points, 45.7 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points.

INJURIES: Heat: RJ Hampton: out (knee), Haywood Highsmith: out (back), Dru Smith: out for season (knee), Bam Adebayo: out (hip), Tyler Herro: out (ankle).

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles), Josh Minott: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.