Minnesota Lynx (2-7, 1-3 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (5-4, 4-4 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts the Minnesota Lynx after Dearica Hamby scored 23 points in the Los Angeles Sparks' 79-61 victory against the Dallas Wings.

Los Angeles went 7-11 at home and 6-12 in Western Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Sparks averaged 79.4 points per game last season, 39.5 in the paint, 17.8 off of turnovers and 10.2 on fast breaks.

Minnesota went 14-22 overall last season while going 8-10 in Western Conference play. The Lynx averaged 82.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 83.9 last season.

INJURIES: Sparks: Layshia Clarendon: out (foot), Jasmine Thomas: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

Lynx: Diamond Miller: out (ankle), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.