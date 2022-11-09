Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Wild (5-5-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (4-8-1, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -168, Ducks +141; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks and the Minnesota Wild square off in Western Conference action.

Anaheim is 4-8-1 overall and 2-2-0 at home. The Ducks have committed 66 total penalties (5.1 per game) to rank second in NHL play.

Minnesota has a 3-2-1 record in road games and a 5-5-1 record overall. The Wild are 10th in NHL play with 56 total penalties (averaging 5.1 per game).

Wednesday's game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Wild won 7-3 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry has five goals and 12 assists for the Ducks. Trevor Zegras has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has eight goals and five assists for the Wild. Calen Addison has six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 5.1 penalties and 13.3 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

Wild: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), Urho Vaakanainen: out (undisclosed), John Moore: out (undisclosed).

Wild: Ryan Hartman: out (upper-body), Jordan Greenway: out (upper-body), Marcus Foligno: day to day (upper-body), Brandon Duhaime: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.