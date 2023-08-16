A Minneapolis native and a former Gopher were among the defensive starters helping the Tennessee Titans flummox Kirk Cousins and the Vikings' vaunted offense during Wednesday' joint practice at TCO Performance Center.

Amani Hooker, the Minneapolis native and Park Center graduate who still carries a grudge against the Gophers for the disinterest that sent him on to success at Iowa, lined up at safety as a fifth-year veteran with 21 of his 24 starts coming the last two years, including nine in his injury-shortened 2022 season.

"Every time I come here, it's a home field," Hooker said moments before being mobbed by family and friends coming off the field.

Following Hooker off the field was big inside linebacker Jack Gibbens, who will always love the Gophers for giving the Bulverde, Texas, longshot a chance to play "big-time football" as a transfer from Abilene Christian in 2021.

"That was the opportunity that gave me the chance to make it with the Titans," said Gibbens, who as an undrafted rookie last season played five games with starts in the final two games. "I have a long way to go to win the job, but it definitely feels different than last year, more comfortable, so we'll see."

Hooker was a fourth-round draft pick in 2019. He had four interceptions in 2020, including against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Last September, he signed a three-year, $33 million contract extension, making him the 14th highest-paid safety in the league.

So, Amani, you've done well and you were a finalist for Minnesota's Mr. Football in 2015. Did you ever find out why the Gophers weren't interested?

"I have no clue," he said. "That would be a good question for them. … I went to all the camps. Did everything they asked. I guess I wasn't the right fit. That motivates me. I don't have any hard feelings, but it did push me."

Gibbens is a brawny 6-3, 242, but his brain has just as much to do with his rise in Tennessee. In fact, a year ago, Titans coach Mike Vrabel nicknamed Gibbens "Dr. Gibby" because of his football intelligence.

"I've always been a detailed guy, studied a lot, so I was able to answer stuff accurately when [Vrabel] would single me out at rookie minicamp and OTAs," Gibbens said. "He likes to put guys on the spot, especially rookies. After a while of answering his questions with the right answers, he started calling me 'Dr. Gibby.' I guess it's not a bad thing to have a nickname in the NFL."

Tennessee's veterans liked the nickname. Even a certain Minneapolis native and rival from Iowa.

"Dr. Gibby, he's a 5.0 student, we call him," Hooker said. "He does a great job. He's proven himself. I still let him have it sometimes during the fall when it's college season. But that's my guy."