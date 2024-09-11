Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Sunday’s game against the 49ers, a team that the Vikings beat last season. San Francisco also won the NFC last year. What are the chances Sam Darnold continues his success against his former team? How will this retooled Vikings defense look against a loaded offense? The leap in opponents doesn’t get much bigger than Giants to 49ers.
Podcast: How real is the Vikings’ success? They’re about to find out vs. the 49ers
On this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Sunday’s matchup against NFC champion San Francisco from Sam Darnold’s start to the defense’s resurgence.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 11, 2024 at 11:52PM
Quarterback Sam Darnold, who had a strong Vikings debut Sunday in New York, faces a tougher challenge this week against a 49ers opponent he knows well.