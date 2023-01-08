CHICAGO — If center Garrett Bradbury (low back) and tackle Blake Brandel (knee) can't recover by the Vikings' playoff opener against the Giants, then Sunday's reps in an otherwise meaningless game against the Bears become vital. It was the most the latest version of the offensive line — Christian Darrisaw, Ezra Cleveland, Chris Reed, Ed Ingram and Oli Udoh — played together this season.

The Vikings started a fourth different offensive line combination within the past seven games in Sunday's 29-13 win in Chicago. Darrisaw and Cleveland sat after halftime as coach Kevin O'Connell rested many starters. The linemen were thankful for the work with a starting five that could stay together for the playoff opener.

Reed, a seven-year veteran guard, made his first NFL start at center Sunday after replacing backup center Austin Schlottmann, who suffered a fractured left fibula in the first quarter last week against Green Bay.

"We did get a half to go out there and see how the offense was doing with those five guys," Cleveland said. "Chris and I got some much-needed snaps together in the game — when he was prepared and when we were both ready for it. It was much needed."

Bradbury has "a chance" to return next week, but O'Connell said that depends on how his lower back injury responds to his first practice reps since a Dec. 17 car accident. Brandel remains on injured reserve, but he's eligible to practice this week for the first time since a Dec. 11 knee injury.

O'Connell liked what he saw from a line that included Udoh replacing right tackle Brian O'Neill, who underwent surgery last week to repair a torn Achilles. Rookie tackle Vederian Lowe and guard Kyle Hinton, who was elevated from the practice squad, made their NFL debuts on offense in the second half, replacing Darrisaw and Cleveland.

"Could we be physical? Could we win the line of scrimmage despite [the Bears front moving around]?" O'Connell said. "And our guys handled it well, they really did. Just the physicality I felt, even when we got into some of our depth, I was really proud of those guys."

O'Connell said he challenged all three phases to stack "positive" plays together, and that's been difficult for an offense struggling to run the ball. Running back Dalvin Cook spent part of the first half in the medical tent as trainers tried to stop bleeding from cuts on his left knee caused by a cleat.

Cook often ran into early contact against a lackluster Bears defense, grinding through 37 rushing yards on 11 carries. The Vikings averaged 97.7 rushing yards per game this season — ranking 27th in the NFL and the fewest among NFC playoff teams. Minnesota finished with 141 rushing yards against the Bears, led by Alexander Mattison's 54 yards and two scores.

"I'm confident in them guys," Cook said of the offensive line. "I'm confident we can get the job done. Them guys know, just give me a chance to get me going. Whoever we put out there."